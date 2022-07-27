Police Arrest Auchi Poly Student Declared Wanted For Killing Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Police arrest AuchiPoly student who was declared wanted for allegedly killing her boyfriend over infidelity.

Police operatives in Edo state have arrested one Favour Oyhou, a student of Auchi polytechnic who was declared wanted for stabbing her boyfriend to death.

Recall that the accident occured at their residence in Auchi on saturday july 23rd after the suspect allegedly found out that her 25years old boyfriend Paul Handsome aka Jigga was cheating on her.

The command’s spokesperson Jennifer Iwegbu in a statement of tuesday july 26th said the suspect was arrested following credible intelligence gathering of operatives of the command.

According to her the suspect was arrested in Benin on monday july 25th at about 22:45hrs.

Discreet investigation has commenced and the suspect is making useful information and will be charged to court soon, the statement reads.

Remember that this story was earlier posted by @WetindeyhappenTV (officialwdhtv) here on nairaland few days ago.

https://www.nairaland.com/7244660/auchi-poly-student-declared-wanted

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3TWIF0XZL38

