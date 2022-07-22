Police Arrest Cultists Who Beheaded A Man And Used His Head To Play Football

Nigerian Police Arrest Cult Members Who Killed And Beheaded Man, Used Victim’s Head To Play Football

His head was later brought to a square, where the assailants used it to play football.

BY SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORKJUL 21, 2022

Police authorities in Anambra State have arrested suspected cult members who killed a member of a rival group and used his head to play football.

The incident happened on premises suspected to be the residence of some students of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University in Igbariam in September 2021.

The video which trended on social media shows how a young man with dreadlocks was dragged out of his car and shot at close range.

In another trending video, two arrested suspected young cult members, Chisom Okafor and Ikechukwu Chinweze, admit to being members of Ayes cult and participating in killings.

Twenty-three-year-old Okafor is seen in the video confessing, “I’m also known as Stamina. I’m from Igboukwu, but my mum is from Awka. I am 23 years old. I belong to Ayes cult group, and have killed only three people before.”

He identified two persons out of the three he said he had killed as Edu Obara and Savage. Both are suspected cultists who were murdered in 2021 and beheaded in a like manner. While Edu Obara was killed in Igbariam, Savage was killed and beheaded in Oko in the Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State, while his trunk was taken to Awka.

“I was among the cultists who went to Obj’s place (just nickname) and killed some security men. We were seven in number that went for the operation. I dropped out of school, but I’m a tiler, and I do tiling very well.”

Another cultist, who was also interviewed in the video said, “I’m Ikechukwu Chinweze, I’m 19 years old, from Umuzocha in Awka. I’m a school leaver. I was learning phone repairs before I met Chisom here in Ifite.”

Meanwhile, some residents of Anambra State have stated that the man named Savage, who was killed last year, was the same person, whose head was used to play soccer, suggesting that the now arrested cultists were responsible for the act.



SAHARAREPORTERS

