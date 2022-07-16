Police Arrest Kuje Prison Escapee, Kamal Abubakar In Katsina (Photo)

Another Kuje Prison Fugitive, a 33-year-old Kamal Abubakar, was re-arrested on Thursday evening in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina state, during a raid on suspected criminal hideouts in the council.

Abubakar who is suspected to be a fugitive from Kuje prison, Abuja was arrested yesterday evening, based on credible information that spurred the Divisional Police Officer of Danmusa and his team to carry out raids on suspected criminal hideouts within the LGA of the State.

https://twitter.com/eonsintelligenc/status/1548039600953692160?t=gHkKn7XBOUs8PWsbah1hwg&s=19

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0b7KcAuUWvPSiYLe3x5E8c2irwc5BFZYN6Dw7Geh76yBGSeXVHzgiYRGC9zaFp2ehl&id=100001984699959

