Police Arrest Robert Crimo, Suspect In The July 4 US Parade Shooting Incident (Pics)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R3Cb91usldc

Police have identified 22-year-old Robert E. Crimo III as a person of interest in today’s parade shooting & warn he should be considered armed and dangerous. Authorities described his car as a silver Honda Fit with an Illinois license plate DM 80653.



SOURCE

Suspect still at large.

MODIFIED

JUST IN: Sources tell us Robert Cremo III has been taken into custody.

SOURCE

A source close to the investigation tells CBS 2’s Sabrina Franza the suspect is in custody after this morning’s deadly mass shooting in Highland Park.



SOURCE

Previous Thread:

https://www.nairaland.com/7211358/shooting-july-4-parade-highland

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related