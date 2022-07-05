Police Arrest Robert Crimo, Suspect In The July 4 US Parade Shooting Incident (Pics)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R3Cb91usldc

Police have identified 22-year-old Robert E. Crimo III as a person of interest in today’s parade shooting & warn he should be considered armed and dangerous. Authorities described his car as a silver Honda Fit with an Illinois license plate DM 80653.

SOURCE

Suspect still at large.

MODIFIED
JUST IN: Sources tell us Robert Cremo III has been taken into custody.

SOURCE

A source close to the investigation tells CBS 2’s Sabrina Franza the suspect is in custody after this morning’s deadly mass shooting in Highland Park.

SOURCE

Previous Thread:
https://www.nairaland.com/7211358/shooting-july-4-parade-highland

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: