Police Confirm Robbery Attack On Bank Road, Umuahia

Police have confirmed an arm robbery attack along Bank Road in Umuahia, Abia State capital where two civilians and a policeman were injured.

The spokesman of the state command, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna in a chat with ABN TV on Thursday also called on the general public to be security conscious, especially bank customers.

ABN TV reports that a three-man robbery gang who specialise in trailing bank customers, especially those with large amount of cash to a place of convenience for attack were engaged in a gun duel by police officers on patrol in the city centre on Thursday.

The robbery suspects fled after snatching a vehicle which aided their escape. They abandoned their operational vehicle, a red Toyota vehicle with registration No. Lagos: LND 126 HC and an AK47 rifle which were later recovered by the police.

The two civilians who were injured by stray bullets along with a policeman who sustained injury during the gun duel have since been hospitalised.

The police spokesman called on bank customers to be wary of boarding Keke NAPEP, especially after the withdrawal of cash, stating that some robbery gangs masquerading as transporters are criminal elements.



https://abntv.com.ng/news/abia-police-confirm-attack-bank-road-umuahia-task-public-security-conscious/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related