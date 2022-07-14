Police Officers Got No Help After Their Van Got Stuck In Auchi, Edo State

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yhcj3_jcn1Y

Nigeria police officers became objects of mockery and they were offered no help after their van got stuck in Auchi, Edo state, IGBERETV reports.

