Police Recapture 2 Kuje Prison Escapees: Jude Igwe In Benue, Abubakar In Adamawa

The Benue State Police Command has announced the arrest of an inmate who fled the Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) when the facility was attacked by terrorists on June 5.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Command, Catherine Anene, disclosed this in a statement released on Thursday.

The inmate, identified as Ebube Igwe Jude, a murder suspect, was arrested in Makurdi, Benue State capital.

“On 19/7/2022 at about 3:00 pm, information was received about one Ebube Igwe Jude, a fugitive who had arrived Makurdi as a result of Kuje jailbreak. Detectives deployed to investigate the case arrested him at George Akume way, Wurukum, Makurdi,” the statement said.

Anene said the escapee confessed to have been an awaiting trial inmate at the Kuje Prison before he escaped during the jailbreak.

“During investigation, he confessed to have escaped from Kuje Correctional Centre during the jail break. He stated further that he is an awaiting trial inmate, standing trial in a case of Culpable Homicide involving his girlfriend,” the statement added.

Terrorists on Monday, July 5, attacked the Kuje Prison with sophisticated weapons and explosives, leading to the escape of over 800 inmates.

The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), a breakaway group of the Boko Haram terrorist group, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Since the jailbreak, some of the escapees have been arrested in different parts of the country.



Police Arrest fleeing Kuje Correctional facility inmate in Adamawa

On the 20th July, 2022 the Adamawa state police command arrested one Abubakar Muhammed, 27years, one among the inmates that escaped from Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja.

The suspect was arrested in Mubi Local Govt Area of Adamawa State while trying to trace his way to Bama local government area, Borno state.

Investigation so far reveals that the suspect escaped from Kuje Correctional Center during the recent attacked on the Correctional Service.



Adamawa State Police Command

1st pix: Ebube Igwe

2nd pix: Abubakar Mohammed

