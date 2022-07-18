Police Recapture Kuje Prison Escapee, Ali Shuaibu In Kaduna

KADUNA POLICE COMMAND PRESS RELEASE

ARREST OF SUSPECTED KUJE PRISON ESCAPEE.

18TH JULY, 2022

Sequel to the Commissioner of Police Kaduna Command’s directive to all tactical commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) to mount purposeful surveillance across all inlets to Kaduna State in response to the recent infamous Kuje Jail break as instructed by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Alkali BabaUsman psc(+),fdc,NPM the Operatives without prejudice to existing crime prevention measures, responded effectively which has started yielding a positive result with the arrest of a suspected escapee on the 17th July 2022 at about 1930hrs.

The suspect one Ali Shuaibu 60yrs of age and an indigene of Kano State was apprehended by the Police Operatives at a location in Kaduna, while on transit to Kano based on active intelligence. The suspect on preliminary investigation revealed that he is part of the inmates who escaped during the recent attack on the Kuje medium security correctional center.

The Commissioner of Police Kaduna Command CP Yekini A. Ayoku psc (+), mni directed that necessary protocols be carried out before handing the suspect over to the Nigerian Correctional Service for proper placement. He further tasked Officers not to relent in their effort to effectively tackle all forms of crimes and criminality in all critical areas of the State.

DSP MUHAMMED JALIGE

POLICE PUCLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FOR: COMMISSIONER OF POLICE

KADUNA COMMAND

https://guardian.ng/news/kuje-prison-break-police-arrest-60-year-old-escapee-on-transit-to-kano/

