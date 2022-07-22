Police Rescue Missing AJU Student, Arrest Kidnappers In Cross River (Video, Photos)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z5qTt2-wVPg

Police rescue missing AJU student; arrest kidn@ppers in Cross River

The Cross River state police Command has rescued the 400-level Arthur Jarvis University student, Miss Josephine Etim Edet, who was kidn@pped by unidentified gunmen on Tuesday in Akpabuyo Local government area of the state.

According a top security source who requested anonymity and spoke to Vanguard News, the covert operation was carried out by a Crack Team of policemen following directives of the Commissioner of Police Cross River state, CP Aminu Alhassan.

He added that the security personnel went into the creeks, hideout of the hoodlums in Akpabuyo where the victim was rescued at about 1:12 a.m early hours of Friday. The source further revealed that some of the suspects were neutralized while one was arrested, the victim and the suspect are in a hospital receiving treatment.

When contacted the Police Public Relations Officer in the state , SP Irene Ugbo confirmed the rescue describing the fete as a laudable breakthrough.

When Vanguard contacted the Chancellor and Founder of AJU, Sir Arthur Jarvis Archibong, he thanked God for the safe return of his student while lauding the police for a job well-done.

