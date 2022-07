Benin-Auchi Federal Highway, a major link btw SS and the North, Year in Year out, the road remains the same.

The same politicians spend billions on election every 4 years.

An unemployed daughter of one of the presidential candidates bought houses in US for over 5 million dollars…

This is the only road someone in the South can get to Abuja.

