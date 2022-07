Popular actress, Ada Ameh is dead, Apples Bite Magazine has learnt.

Ameh died in Warri, Delta State around 11 pm on Sunday, a source who pleaded anonymity said on Monday morning.

Ameh was said to have been a guest of an oil company toyshop and his family when she suddenly collapsed.

Ada Ameh announced the passing of her daughter and only child, Aladi Godsgift in October 2020.

Credit:

https://applesbite.com/popular-tv-star-of-the-johnson-fame-ada-ameh-is-dead/

