Portable Buys A New House In Ogun (Photos)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OFPx_cXElzc
Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, has now become a homeowner and he shared the good news with fans.
Taking to his official Instagram page, the Zazu Zeh crooner shared a series of photos of his new property as he thanked God.
A number of fans on social media also reacted to the news of Portable’s new house as they congratulated him.
Captioning the post, he wrote:
Make Una Help Me Thank God ( OPEYEMI ) ZAzuu Villa House warning loading ORILOYOMi OTAOBAYOMI Akoi Grace Zeh Nation Hottie hottie KINIMAH Dõn buy house Oluwa Thank God I’m Grateful You Fit Build house make I later buy am Na God dey Run am no be man .”