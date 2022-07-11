Portable Buys A New House In Ogun (Photos)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OFPx_cXElzc

Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, has now become a homeowner and he shared the good news with fans.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the Zazu Zeh crooner shared a series of photos of his new property as he thanked God.

A number of fans on social media also reacted to the news of Portable’s new house as they congratulated him.

Captioning the post, he wrote:

Make Una Help Me Thank God ( OPEYEMI ) ZAzuu Villa House warning loading ORILOYOMi OTAOBAYOMI Akoi Grace Zeh Nation Hottie hottie KINIMAH Dõn buy house Oluwa Thank God I’m Grateful You Fit Build house make I later buy am Na God dey Run am no be man .”

