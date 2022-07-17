Portable Celebrates Adeleke’s Win With Song — Despite Endorsing Oyetola

Fast rising Nigerian Street singer , Mr. Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable Omolalomi has released a song for Senator Adeleke Adedamola Nurudeen for winning Osun 2022 Governorship Election.

Portable uploaded the song on his Instagram page with the caption: “Congratulations Kinimah Akoi ADEMOLA ADELEKE IMOLE TIDE “

See the video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ThpbJ93Bb6s

Mr. Odewale Adesoye (A. K. A. Green Man) is using this great opportunity to congratulate Senator Adedamola Nurudeen Adeleke as the Governor-Elect, State Of Osun. May your regime be fruitful and peace.



Video Source: Portable’s Instagram Page

