Portable flaunts cash, declares support for Oyetola, APC
Popular singer, Portable, was seen showing off cash received after declaring his support for Osun State APC Governorship candidate, Gboyega Oyetola.
In a video he posted on his Instagram page on Wednesday, Portable urged his fans in Osun to vote for the governor, who was sitting beside him.
The Osun governorship election holds on Saturday.
