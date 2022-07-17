Portable Mocks APC, Tinubu After Oyetola’s Loss After Being Paid. Sings, Dances (Pix)

The Zazzu Zeh crooner Portable was filmed singing and dancing mockingly at APC, who after paying him to entertain at their governorship rally, ended up losing to PDP.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lXO1AGtr5Qg

Portable, the fast-rising singer, has taunted the All Progressives Congress (APC) for losing the governorship election in Osun state.

Portable had earlier endorsed the re-election bid of Gboyega Oyetola, the governor, and led various campaigns for him in Osogbo, the state capital.

But the governor lost to Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the polls.

Shortly after the results of the election were announced, Portable is seen celebrating Adeleke’s victory.

His action provoked mixed reactions on social media, with some users calling him out for ditching the APC after collecting money for Oyetola’s campaign.

The controversial musician had also claimed the APC paid him to support Bola Tinubu for president.

“I was once paid to insult Tinubu, but that was a long time ago. Now, I have been paid by APC to support Tinubu and I will do so. If you are paid to do something, do it well… it’s Tinubu’s turn. I must,” he had said.

In the wake of the controversy trailing his action, a video wherein he appeared to be mocking the ruling party surfaced on social media.

In the now-viral video, the ‘Zazoo Zeh’ crooner is seen dancing wildly while taunting the presidential candidate of the APC.

“Gyration o, gyration…after collecting APC money, I go celebrate o… Tinubu’s money…Oyetola money…if you want to cash out, go and meet Tinubu,” he said.



https://lifestyle.thecable.ng/video-portable-mocks-apc-tinubu-after-oyetolas-loss/

