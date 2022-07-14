Portable Storms Osogbo In Style For Oyetola (Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Zaazuh crooner, Portable Omoolalomi storms Osogbo, state capital of Osun to Solicit votes for Governor Adegboyega Oyetola re-election bid.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: