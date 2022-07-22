Potable Visits MC Oluomo, Declares Support For Tinubu (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7B8HH98ysqI

Singer, Portable Visits MC Oluomo Amidst Police Probe

Zaazu singer, Portable, has visited the chairman of the Lagos State Park and Garages Management, Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo.

Portable’s visit comes amidst a probe by police after he claimed that he founded crime gangs in Lagos. He has since recanted.

In the video, he is seen hailing the former transport union boss, as the latter boasted about his influence in different areas of the state.

https://twitter.com/MobilePunch/status/1550251417834758144?t=vphrbeNyu5ofUKZ1VSC7XA&s=19

