Former Aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode and his estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu was pictured at his home, IGBERETV reports.

The estranged couple who have four sons together recently reconciled after over two years of a bitter custody battle.



https://www.instagram.com/p/Cfj8ejitlmr/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related