Pregnant Woman, 9-Months Baby, Grandmother Mysteriously Die In Osun Hospital

A pregnant Woman, Basirat Anifowose, 28; mother-in-law, Rasidat Mufutau 60; and a nine-month-old baby, Abdulramon Afolabi were mysteriously found dead in a hospital at Ofatedo, Osogbo, Osun State.

DAILY POST learnt that the four persons slept in the same hospital room and three of them did not wake.

The incident happened on Tuesday in Osogbo.

The mother of the 9-month-old baby, Fatima Afolabi, 30, who also slept in the same room with the deceased only woke up on Tuesday.

Anifowose, a six-month-old pregnant woman, was a mother of three.

It was gathered that the mother-in-law was sick and admitted into the hospital owned and operated by a pastor, Olaniyi Taiwo, 42, of a Cherubim and Seraphim church.

The 60-old-woman was diagnosed and was been treated with diabetes and cough last Thursday while her nursing daughter, Fatima and her pregnant daughter-in-law were taken care of in the hospital.

Taiwo who is a founder of Ona Iwa Mimo, Cherubim and Seraphim behind Olofa Grammar School, Ofatedo, Osogbo also operates the hospital in the same compound.

According to Fatima while speaking with DAILY POST, the pastor gave them a local black soap to bathe on Monday evening.

“He gave us a local black soap to bath my son, my mother who is sick, the brother’s wife but ordered me not to use the soap.

“I slept on a chair, I noticed my son is not breathing when I woke and quickly call the doctor to check him and he confirmed to me that he is dead, that was when we noticed others, my mother and my brother’s wife were dead too,” Fatima told this medium.

Also, speaking, Olalekan Anifowose, the husband of a deceased pregnant woman said he had paid N65,000 out of N90,000 requested by the doctor for his mother’s treatment.

Anifowose said he left his wife to sleep in the hospital with her mother while he was taking care of her children.

Confirming the incident for the Police, SP Yemisi Opalola said the suspects, Taiwo and his wife, Kemi, 28, have been arrested.

She said the suspects have made some confessions which have helped police in making some other arrests too.

“Investigation is ongoing, the suspects have made some confession which is aiding police investigation and making another arrest,” she said.



Source: https://dailypost.ng/2022/07/01/how-pregnant-woman-9-months-baby-grandmother-mysteriously-die-in-osun-hospital/

