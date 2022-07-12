Pregnant Woman Loses Baby, Womb Cut Off As Fake Nurse Attempts Delivery (Pix)

Pregnant Woman Loses Baby, Womb Cut Off As Fake Nurse Singlehandedly Attempts Delivery On Her

A woman simply identified as Mrs Vivian has lost her baby and had her womb cut off after she went into labor and was singlehandedly attended to by a fake nurse in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

Focus Naija can report that the fake nurse identified as Mrs Ebi Igho was arrested from her New Era Jakpa road residence by a human rights activist, Kelvin Ejumudo.

According to the activist, the fake nurse performed delivery procedure on the woman using a torchlight and gave her multiple cuts that left the victim in a pool of blood.

The victim was said to have bled from 9am to about 8pm before she was rushed to the General Hospital where her womb was allegedly removed in order to save her life.

Activist Kelvin Ejumudo wrote in part;

“One Mrs Ebi Igho who resides off New era street jakpa Road, Effurun in uvwie local Government council area of Delta state,was today Arrested by me for delivering a pregnant woman Mrs Vivian surname withheld and in the process she lost the baby and went into serious bleeding from 9:am till 8pm in the evening after the baby has breached in the womb and she went ahead to give the mother multiple cuts that left her in the pool of her blood before she was rushed to central Hospital Warri and in the process her womb was removed in order to save her life.

“When interrogated Mrs Ebi Igho the fake Nurse is not a registered Nurse and has not gone through any medical institution from any universities but was operating in isolation as a quarks thereby endangering the life’s of pregnant women.

“She carried out this process with the use of a touch light and no Generating set and no license to operate as a Nurse.”

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf67-5jM6BE/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related