Presidency 2023: Shettima Is Phenomenally Complementary To Tinubu – Keyamo

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has described Senator Kashim Shetima as a worthy choice of a running mate for Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had on Sunday announced after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina State, that he would be running the 2023 race with Shettima.

Speaking to newsmen after his closed-door meetingwith the president, Tinubu said Shettima was selected because the former Borno State governor is “competent, capable, reliable and able to be picked as a running mate”.

Reacting to the development, Mr Keyamo was of the opinion that Tinubu had made a great choice.

The minister who aired his view on Twitter, described Shettima as a “Quintessential banker and economist, suave gentleman and politician,” who is intellectually fertile and economically sound.

He further stated that that the former Borno governor is “inter-generationally mobile (he’s young, yet experienced), fiercely loyal, phenomenally complimentary to Bola Ahmed Tinubu”.

“Kashim Shettima is the perfect choice as VP,” Keyamo declared.



