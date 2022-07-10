Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has described Senator Kashim Shetima as a worthy choice of a running mate for Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had on Sunday announced after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina State, that he would be running the 2023 race with Shettima.
Speaking to newsmen after his closed-door meetingwith the president, Tinubu said Shettima was selected because the former Borno State governor is “competent, capable, reliable and able to be picked as a running mate”.
Reacting to the development, Mr Keyamo was of the opinion that Tinubu had made a great choice.
The minister who aired his view on Twitter, described Shettima as a “Quintessential banker and economist, suave gentleman and politician,” who is intellectually fertile and economically sound.
He further stated that that the former Borno governor is “inter-generationally mobile (he’s young, yet experienced), fiercely loyal, phenomenally complimentary to Bola Ahmed Tinubu”.
“Kashim Shettima is the perfect choice as VP,” Keyamo declared.
https://www.channelstv.com/2022/07/10/presidency-2023-shettima-is-phenomenally-complementary-to-tinubu-keyamo