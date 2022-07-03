President Buhari Arrives Abuja After Portugal Trip

President Muhammadu Buhari departs Lisbon, Portugal and arrives Abuja on 2nd July 2022

President Buhari alongside Ambassador of Nigeria to Portugal Amb. Alex Kefas with officials of Nigerian Embassy in Portugal shortly before departing Lisbon, Portugal for Abuja,Nigeria on 2nd July 2022

Buhari’s plane departed Humberto Lisbon International airport at about 2pm which is scheduled to land Nnamdi Azkiew International airport at about 6 pm.

The presidential jet conveying the president and members of his entourage touched ground at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azkiew International airport at about 6:00pm

The president was received by other top government officials.



