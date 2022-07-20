President Buhari In Closed-Door Meeting With Shettima (Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

President Muhammadu Buhari receives in audience Vice Presidential Candidate of APC Senator Kashim Shettima in State House on 20th July 2022

President Buhari with L-R: APC Vice Presidential Candidate Senator Kashim Shettima, Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum, and SGF Boss Mustapha as he receives in audience Vice Presidential Candidate of APC in State House on 20th July 2022

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0DPuwiPMDqpx1BZCHPgGGVGnZcdh1eHEjPQRFNq3YdmRX2jhZmzNQC4aE75XUN8Qcl&id=100011193364134

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: