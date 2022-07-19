President Buhari Officially Unveils The New NNPC Brand

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6xgGjsCKgLk

Buhari, Lawan Attend Unveiling Of NNPC

President Muhammadu Buhari and other government officials attend the unveiling of NNPC Ltd in Abuja on July 19, 2022.

President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and other government officials on Tuesday attended the unveiling of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Limited).

The event, which is taking place in Abuja, the nation’s capital also has in attendance, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva and the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mele Kyari among other players in the oil and gas sectors.

The transitioning from NNPC Group to NNPC Limited is in accordance with the Petroleum Industry Act.

According to the Act, NNPC Limited will run a commercial and profit-focused organisation under the Company and Allied Matters Act (CAMA).

