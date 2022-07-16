President Buhari Returns To Abuja From Daura After The Sallah Holiday (Photos)

PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI DEPARTS DAURA AND ARRIVES ABUJA. AFTER THE SALLAH HOLIDAYS. JULY 16TH 2022.
The Presidential Jet NAF N2FA Nigerian Air force 1 conveying the President his aides, Media team and Members of his entourage touched down at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at about 4.30pm The President was received by other top government officials.
SOURCE;
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02BbccVSUnckMhUx9rduLCNTgs15C41xpq3bbNTNCpBw9GdnXfL7mBtkXG69SDdmwsl&id=100011193364134