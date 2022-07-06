President Buhari Visits Kuje Prisons (Pictures)

Buhari visits Kuje prisons

Following Tuesday night’s bomb attack on the Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre in Abuja, President Muhammadu Buhari has visited the facility.

POLITICS NIGERIA had reported that over 100 terrorists had on Tuesday night attacked the facility, freeing hundreds of inmates, among them fellow terrorists.

The president was received by the Inspector General of Police IGP Usman Baba Alkali, paramilitary service chiefs among other top government officials.

https://politicsnigeria.com/breaking-buhari-visits-kuje-prison-after-terror-attack-photos/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related