Pretty Bride Stunned After Pastor Asked Her To Pledge Her Breasts During Wedding Vow

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

A Bride was left stunned by the clergyman officiating at her wedding after he added a twist to the exchange of their wedding vows. While taking her through her exchange of vows, the clergyman asked her to vow that her breasts would be used to satisfy her husband at all times.

The Bride Acted Surprised as she looked at the clergyman to be sure he was serious and then went on to affirm the vow.

Watch The Video As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf3NjrNjlmv/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=359085d9-18a1-4e7e-a529-f55d23ce38e3&ig_mid=62F48BD0-C35C-46CE-BABA-8B8148E0CF43

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: