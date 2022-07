After the Founder of OPM church changed the life of mr Kenneth Aguba for good and also promised to give him and the wife he will marry a luxury life , though he gave certain conditions which the wife must obey in order not to run away with Agubas wealth or divorce him in future.

Upto 3 women have declare their intentions to marry him

Source:

https://instagram.com/lindaikejiblogofficial?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Watch video here

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iFpl9JovzK4

