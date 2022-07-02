Pretty Nollywood Actress, Evanny Patrick Unveiled As Jenny’s Glow Brand Ambassador

Nollywood Actress Evanny Patrick Unveiled As Jenny’s Glow Nigeria Brand Influencer

One of the Nollywood finest big screens and entrepreneur Evanny Patrick has been unveiled as the latest brand ambassador of Jennys Glow Nigeria amidst cheers and fanfare.

Jenny’s Glow Nigeria is one of the leading skin care products and hair brands in Nigeria with array of products and services to give the skin and hair a wow look.

Some of its products include, Stretch Marks Scrub, eczema scrub, brightening glow soap face serum, brightening herbal soap, student lightening and more.

Also at Jenny’s Glow Nigeria, glow oil and vitamin C lightening buttered body and face cream and Oshaprapra soap are available.

Evanny Patrick was unveiled recently in Abuja by the CEO of Jenny’s Glow Nigeria and Hair By Jenny’s Glow, Igbinoba Jennifer.

At the unveiling ceremony, Evanny thanked Jenny’s Glow for finding her worthy to be its brand ambassador.

She pledged to give the company an unparalleled visibility by engaging in aggressive promotion of its products.

She said her experience in the brand marketing industry will be an edge as she is poised to give her best in promoting the brand.

The beautiful actress and influencer has created alot visibility for other notable brands through her social media platforms and her direct advert engagements.

Source:

https://www.statepress.ng/2022/07/nollywood-actress-evanny-patrick.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related