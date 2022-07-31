Primary School Pupils In Osun Protest Against Lingering ASUU Strike (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VSi8ntwJWgY

Primary School Pupils In Osun State Stage Protest Against Lingering ASUU Strike (Photos, Video)

Some primary school pupils in Osun state today July 25, staged a protest in front of the Obafemi Awolowo University campus in Ile-Ife, demanding an end to the lingering ASUU strike, IgbereTV reports.

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU have been on strike since February 14, 2022. The lecturers are demanding better funding for universities among other things.

The protesting pupils carried different placards which read ”Don’t borrow our future away”, ”I am the future ASUU make no mistake about it”, ”I am the future ASUU Don’t forget”.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/Cgb2BRyAeXi/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related