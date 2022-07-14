Problem With Abroad Boyfriend

Hi everyone, so me and my bf have been dating for 2years + now, no issues. He’s in the states and I am in Nigeria.

The problem started when I started talking about marriage cos I want to settle down.

Now he told me he feels I want to use him to travel abroad, that statement really pissed me off because at the beginning of the relationship he was the one that wanted to marry like 3months after we started but I told him I wasn’t ready and I didn’t know him enough.

So which one is I want to use him to travel now??

I feel like maybe because I keep talking about the marriage stuff, that’s why he thinks it’s because of traveling.

I’m thinking it’s only break up that can solve the issue. Cos if it comes from me, then that’s a clear message I’m not dating for abroad

Or how do I solve this issue??

Ps he has been U.S citizen from the beginning of our relationship.

Just didn’t accept cos he might be a serial killer or woman beater or something, I didn’t know him well enough.

