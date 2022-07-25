Profile Of Eloswag, BBNaija Season 7 Housemate

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZmCtyWBCC2M

Full Name: Eloka Paul Nwamu

“I’m the next big thing out of Naija and I auditioned to make the House freaking fantastic,” are the confident words of Eloswag, a 27-year-old digital marketer and content creator from Lagos.

Apart from being lively, confident and talented, Eloswag, who counts his mom as his superhero, reckons he is a hit with the ladies. “I’m a great guy and the ladies love me,” he says with a laugh.

Eloswag is single at the moment and confesses he is in no rush to get boo’d up because he has been “served his breakfast” a couple of times. “Besides, I feel relationships only work better if you have money”.

He loves to try out new things and feels Big Brother Naija is just the show for him. “I love networking and I want to have fun. I feel this platform was created to uplift the youth and the chosen contestants, and I think I’d fit the role perfectly,” he says.

