Profiles And Pictures Of Candidates For The 2023 Presidential Election

June 9 marks the end of the deadline given by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for political parties to conclude their primaries, winners have emerged across various political parties in the country.

The INEC had earlier announced that only 18 political parties would take part in the 2023 general election. Using media reports, The ICIR compiles the list of parties who have announced the flagbearers at the press time.

1. Adewole Adebayo (SDP)

Adebayo Adewole

Nigerian Lawyer and Founder of the KAFTAN Television Adewole Adebayo emerged as the presidential flagbearer of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the 2023 general elections at the party’s National Convention that was held in Abuja.

2. Atiku Abubakar (PDP)

Atiku Abubakar

Former Vice president Atiku Abubakar clinched the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), having scored the highest vote in the party’s primary election held on May 28 at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

Atiku served as the Vice President of Nigeria from 1999 to 2007 during the presidency of Olusegun Obasanjo. He had unsuccessfully contested the Office of the President five times, in 1993, 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019.

3. Bola Ahmed Tinubu ( APC)

Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Former governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, emerged the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 election in the primary election held on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Abuja.

Tinubu was a two-time governor of Lagos State and the former National Chairman of the party. He also served as a senator during the third Republic.

4.Christopher Irene Imumolen (AP)

Imumolen

A professor, Christopher Imumolen, clinched the presidential ticket of the Accord Party for the general election in 2023.

Imumolen is the founder of Joint Professional Training and Support International Limited and UNIC Foundation, a non-profit, non-governmental organization.

5. Dumebi Kachikwu (ADC)

Kachikwu

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Roots TV Nigeria, Dumebi Kachikwu, emerged as the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) at the party’s presidential primary election, which was held in Abeokuta on June 9.

Kachikwu beats Kingsley Moghalu to secure the ticket.

6. Hamza Al-Mustapha (AA)

Al-Mustapha

The Chief Security Officer to late Sani Abacha, Hamza Al-Mustapha (rtd), emerged as the presidential candidate of the Action Alliance for the 2023 general elections.

Hamza Al-Mustapha is a former Nigerian Army major and intelligence officer who served as Chief Security Officer to General Sani Abacha, who was Nigeria’s military head of state from 1993 until his sudden death on June 8, 1998

7. Kola Abiola (PRP)

Abiola

Kola Abiola, the eldest son of late Moshood Abiola, emerged as the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) candidate following his emergence at the party’s primary election.

8. Malik Ado-Ibrahim (YPP)

Malik

A son of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland in Kogi State, Malik Ado-Ibrahim, emerged as the presidential candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP).

Malik is a businessman and founder of the Reset Nigeria Initiative and One team Arrows A20.

9. Okudili Anyajike (NRM)

Anyajike

Okwudili Nwa-Anyajike emerged the National Rescue Mission presidential (NRM) candidate in the party’s primary election held in Abuja.

10. Omoyele Sowore ( AAC)

Sowore

Omoyele Sowore stepped down from his position as the national chairman of the African Action Congress to become the party’s presidential flagbearer.

Sowore is a Nigerian human rights activist, pro-democracy campaigner, and founder of an online news agency Sahara Reporters. Sowore had previously run in the 2019 election.

11. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso (NNPP)

Kwankwaso

A former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, was confirmed as the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections.

Kwankwaso, a former Kano state governor and the sole presidential aspirant, emerged as the candidate of NNPP at the party’s special convention held in Abuja on Wednesday, June 8.

12. Peter Obi (LP)

Obi

Former Anambra State governor Peter Obi emerged as the flagbearer of the Labour Party for the 2023 presidential election at the national convention and presidential primary held in Asaba, Delta State capital, on May 30, after Pat Utomi stepped down.

Obi joined the LP shortly after he resigned his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) membership and withdrew from the party’s presidential primary. He was the running mate of former vice president Atiku in the 2019 general election.

13. Peter Umeadi ( APGA)

Omeadi

Peter Umeadi, a former chief judge of Anambra state emerged as the presidential candidate in the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) primary election, which was held on Wednesday, June 9.

14. Sunday Adenuga( BP)

A businessman from Ogun state, South-West Nigeria, Sunday Adenuga clinched the presidential ticket of the Boot Party (BP) for the 2023 general election in the party’s primary election on June 7.

15.Yusuf Mamman Dantalle (APM)

The Allied People’s Movement (APM) elected its national chairman, Yusuf Mamman Dantalle as its presidential candidate for the 2023 general election.

Dantalle was the party’s sole presidential candidate and was elected by delegates in the presidential primary held at the party’s secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday 8th June 2022.

https://www.icirnigeria.org/behold-candidates-for-the-2023-presidential-election-list/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related