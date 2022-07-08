Protest: Esan People Use Juju To Lock AAU, Ekpoma School Gate (Video, Photos)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kzQF3qPZLqk

Ambrose Alli University ekpoma who is currently having her CBE exam session is currently in a bad state as esan indigene of ekpoma protest over sack of indigenes after owing them several months of salary.

This is the second the protests is going on in space of three days 5th and 6th of July.

The Edo state government reportedly employed new workers after removing the old ones whose salary is yet to be paid. As of time of report multiple gun shots is been held as Students who are to seat for exam run for safety.

Watch video above

Previous thread https://www.nairaland.com/7213028/ekpoma-indigenes-protest-aau-over

