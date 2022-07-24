Protesters In Kaduna Demand The Release Of Kidnapped Train Passengers (Video, Photos)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ao9MoBRe4Aw
Happening now!
Peaceful Local protest currently ongoing in kaduna at Kagoro junction bye-pass demanding the release of their loved ones abducted on the AK9 Train 125 days ago.
I hope the government will do the needful to rescue the victims. #SaveAK9TrainPassengers
https://twitter.com/Waspapping_/status/1551191654866059266?t=CQTkqy5sXXHfjvpKLqMHxg&s=08