A press conference is scheduled today with former Lille and later Nice boss, Christophe Galtier set to replace him.

Paris Saint-Germain confirm that Mauricio Pochettino has ended his role at the Club.

The Club would like to thank Mauricio Pochettino and his staff for their work and wish them the best for the future.



https://twitter.com/PSG_English/status/1544268465665622016?t=C1B9Nocn1sNhlwd7h1tsFg&s=19

