P’square: Peter & Paul Okoye Rock ‘Obidient’ Tops In Paris (Pictures)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Nna mehnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn

All well meaning Nigerians must unite on OBIdient way to take the nation to the level it should be.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: