https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=itDq26jMiWY

Residents in Imo state discovered have discovered hundreds of PVCs buried under ground in Imo state.

Could this be a reason why south east voter strength is low? Is this a plot to reduce voters strength in the east?

Also remember that registration process for pvc in South east has been frustrating.

Time shall tell

