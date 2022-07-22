Q&A: The Ruling On Eating With Spoons

Shayk (Dr) Sharoff Gbadebo Raji was asked about the ruling on eating with spoons and below is his response.

Question: What is the ruling on eating with spoons.

Dr Sharof: Haha! Everyone is amazed regarding this kind of question. Eat with spoons; who says you should not eat with spoons? What for? Are you of the view that spoons cannot be used for eating? That’s ignorance! Asking people not to eat with spoons is ignorance. That means you do not know anything about Islaam. The Prophet, sollaLloohu ‘alayhi wa sallam, eats with his hands. Does it imply that we should not eat with spoons? That’s not its implication. This is from extremism. A person who has spoons in his house is asking people not to eat with spoons. You can imagine!

Our senior scholar, Shaykh al-Albaanee, rohimohuLlaah, in his book Silsilatu al-ahadeeth ad-Do’eefa, mentioned a narration which he declared as fabricated, he said it was a lie upon the Prophet, sollaLloohu alayhi wa sallam. That hadeeth mentions that the Prophet, sollaLloohu ‘alayhi wa sallam, eats with five fingers. Shaykh al-Albaanee said the hadeeth is fabricated, but the authentic version of the hadeeth is the one narrated by Bukhooree and Muslim which states that the Prophet, sollaLloohu ‘alayhi wa sallam, eats with three fingers. Eating with three fingers is what was reported in the Sunnah. He (Shaykh al-Albaanee) said there are some people who do not know that the hadeeth (that stated eating with five fingers) is fabricated. (As such), they eat with five fingers saying that eating with five fingers is preferable to eating with spoons, but they do not know that they are disturbed due to their sheer ignorance. Where is it stated in Islaam that we should not eat with spoons! Where is it stated in Islaam that we should not eat with spoons!!

There are people who handle Islaam as if it was created in their vicinities, or as a religion which has to be fabricated by them. They quote narrations out of context and make them binding upon a judgement. So Shaykh al-Albaanee said it is ignorance (to say it is wrong to eat with spoons). If you say it is not permissible to eat with spoons, then why do you make use of eyeglasses? Why do you make use of cups? What are you doing with handsets? I hope you understand. You have to discard all these items. Did the Prophet put on the types of clothes we wear today? What about caps and pens? All these cannot be traced (to the Prophet); they are from the habitual practices of the people.

Also, our senior scholar, ash-Shaykh Ibn Baaz, rohimohuLlaah, was asked about the ruling on eating with spoons. He said it is from the customs of the people. Bid’ah does not enter this issue. It is left to you; if you do not have a spoon to eat with, you can eat with your hand. Na’am.

Source :Q&A session of the tape “Explanation of the Harms of Takfeer” Venue: Ede

Transcribed by Aboo Aaishah Al Odeomeey

