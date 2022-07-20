Racist Fan Taunts Korra Obidi And Her Babies In Disturbing Message

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Popular singer and dancer has shared a message from a racist follower who taunts her family with insults and slurs daily in her social media DMs.

See below

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CgNKth_g0qI/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: