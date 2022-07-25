Raffle Winners Emerge From OCI Foundation’s NYSC Anti-Cancer Campaign (Photos, Video)

RAFFLE WINNERS EMERGE FROM THE 3RD EDITION OF OCI FOUNDATION’S NYSC ANTI-CANCER CAMPAIGN (2022 BATCH B STREAM 1)

3RD EDITION WINNERS OF THE “OCI FOUNDATION’S ArOY HEALTH CAMPAIGN RAFFLE GIVEAWAY” FOR THE NYSCs 2022 BATCH B (STREAM ONE) CORPS MEMBER (Draw Held on July 2, 2022).

This is part of the OCI Foundation’s efforts at regularly empowering hundreds of thousands of Nigerian youth corps members with anti-breast and anti-cervical cancer preventive messages. This exercise holds six times a year across Nigeria’s 37 NYSC Orientation Camps.

The “Arm Our Youths (ArOY) Health Campaign”, a technology-driven anti-breast and anti-cervical cancer initiative, has now continued into its 3rd edition across the 37 orientation camps for the Batch B, Stream One, of Nigeria’s National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.

The program, being delivered by the OCI Foundation in conjunction a number of its partners, offers raffle giveaways to each NYSC Batch and Stream (holding 6 times a year, every year, from the First Batch of 2022. It is worth at least N1,200,000 (One Million, Two Hundred Naira, annually), with each winner receiving N5,000).

The Draw for the 2022 Batch-B, Stream-One, was held on July 2, 2022, with 80 winners emerging. Of these, 66 corps members were verified, and only these received the cash giveaways. Their list is attached.

From Stream II of the 2022 Batch B corps members (currently ongoing), the “E.Ekesons Transport Co. Ltd.” Is partnering the OCI Foundation on the Raffle Draws, and is offering massive travel discounts for all serving corps members in Nigeria (see attached flyer), alongside the cash giveaways.

The OCI Foundation also supports Social Events in various NYSC camps across Nigeria, including the Miss NYSC/Mr Macho contests, the Golden Voices Competition, and the Ankara Night Contests. For the Batch B Stream I of 2022, these were held in Rivers, Lagos and Anambra orientation camps. About 10 orientation camps is set to benefit from the Batch B Stream II of 2022 (currently ongoing).

The OCI (Onyebuchi Chris Ifediora) Foundation is an international (Australian-Nigerian) NGO established in 2016 to Promote and Advance Health, Advance Education, and Advance Public/Social Welfare among Nigerians. The Foundation works with the wives of the Nigerian President (Mrs Aisha Buhari) and Vice President (Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo), as well as the Nigerian National Assembly and various ministries (see videos below).

Below are Key Images and Videos from the above event:

1) Live recording of the Transparent Raffle Draw exercise:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F93DB-cyKPw.

2) Images/Videos from the 37 orientation camps:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nRN4f9Fs4Hw

3) View of some Raffle Winners:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WFFGYq1fiZg

4) Appreciative messages from Volunteer Corps Members:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c0hAe1aOA6g

5) Miss NYSC/Mr Macho, Rivers State:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=prWqyG63wx4 and

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ly_kQ-GacSM

6) Miss NYSC/Mr Macho, Anambra State:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6hTNe11ZZ0M

7) Ankara Night, Lagos State:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5a38OzjZkqI

Golden Voices, Anambra State:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oumXQjV2UMQ

9) With Aisha Buhari:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rhdGjRZfRXs

10) With Dolapo Osinbajo:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sKxRsO_K_XQ

11) Speech by the OCI Foundation’s Founder:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1yT0a3DMOEQ

12) The OCI Foundation’s President directly addresses corps members in Abuja, Nigeria:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LVg4L4APxLU.

The OCI Foundation coined the expression, “We Rise, by Lifting Others”, which serves as their Motto.

