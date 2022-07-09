Raheem Sterling Signs For Chelsea

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

� | Raheem Sterling: ���� �� ��!

Chelsea have reached full agreement to sign Raheem Sterling from Man City on permanent deal, here we go! ⭐️�������

▫️ Chelsea will pay £45m guaranteed fee plus £10m add ons to Manchester City for Sterling.

▫️ Long term contract agreed with Raheem: 30 June 2027 plus option for further season – Sterling only wanted Chelsea as priority move, despite new contract talks with City.

▫️ Thomas Tuchel already had direct conversations with Sterling, explaning him the project for the next season and more.

▫️ Sterling will be among best paid players at Chelsea with salary already agreed last June.

Source: FABRIZIO ROMANO

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: