Raheem Sterling Signs For Chelsea

Chelsea have reached full agreement to sign Raheem Sterling from Man City on permanent deal, here we go! ⭐️�������

▫️ Chelsea will pay £45m guaranteed fee plus £10m add ons to Manchester City for Sterling.

▫️ Long term contract agreed with Raheem: 30 June 2027 plus option for further season – Sterling only wanted Chelsea as priority move, despite new contract talks with City.

▫️ Thomas Tuchel already had direct conversations with Sterling, explaning him the project for the next season and more.

▫️ Sterling will be among best paid players at Chelsea with salary already agreed last June.

Source: FABRIZIO ROMANO

