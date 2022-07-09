Raheem Sterling Signs For Chelsea

� | Raheem Sterling: ���� �� ��!
Chelsea have reached full agreement to sign Raheem Sterling from Man City on permanent deal, here we go! ⭐️�������
▫️ Chelsea will pay £45m guaranteed fee plus £10m add ons to Manchester City for Sterling.
▫️ Long term contract agreed with Raheem: 30 June 2027 plus option for further season – Sterling only wanted Chelsea as priority move, despite new contract talks with City.
▫️ Thomas Tuchel already had direct conversations with Sterling, explaning him the project for the next season and more.
▫️ Sterling will be among best paid players at Chelsea with salary already agreed last June.
Source: FABRIZIO ROMANO