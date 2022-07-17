Rauf Aregbesola Blames Media Team For Viral Post

MEDIA ADVISE

IGNORE UNAUTHORIZED MESSAGE POSTED ON OGBENI AREGBESOLA’S SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES

It has come to the attention of the media office of the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, that an unauthorized message was posted on his Verified Twitter and Facebook Pages at about 8:00am on Sunday 17th July, 2022.

The unauthorized messages have now been deleted. Members of the public, especially the media, are advised to ignore!

SIGNED
Sola Fasure
Media Adviser to the Minister of Interior
Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola
17/07/2022

