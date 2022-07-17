RCCG 70th Annual Convention: Perfect Jubilee, August 8-14, 2022

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) holds her 70th annual convention with pastor E.A. Adeboye. The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) will be Seventy (70) Years Old, and this convention is a divine platform for the liberation of God’s children, with manifest signs of jubilee.

The spiritual event is scheduled to hold from Monday 8th August 2022, to Sunday 8th August 2021 at the Redemption camp ground, Mowe, Ogun State. The convention will feature moments of divine encounters and Holy Ghost interventions with Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye.

70TH RCCG ANNUAL CONVENTION AUGUST 2022 PROGRAMMES

DATE: Monday 8th August 2022 – Sunday 14th August 2021

VENUE: The August 2022 Holy Ghost convention will hold at the Redemption Camp ground in Ogun, Nigeria.

NOTE: This event will also be broadcast at all RCCG Churches/Parishes across the world.

TIME: 8AM Daily, SUNDAY- 11AM (GMT+1).

MINISTER: Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye and other anointed ministers of God.

Save the date. Tell a friend. Anticipate!

What is the theme of RCCG Holy Ghost Convention 2022?

The theme for RCCG Holy Ghost convention August 2022, under the leading of the Holy Spirit, is proclaimed by Pastor E.A. Adeboye to be “PERFECT JUBILEE”.

source: christianevents.com.ng

