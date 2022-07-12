RCCG Opens 14-Floor Storey Building In Lagos (Video)

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, City of David opened a fourteen story floor building in Oniru Victoria Island Lagos Nigeria.

Watch Video Here

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P8veHHmA1SQ

The building named Trinity Tower is the first of it’s kind in Lagos state. The Trinity Tower boast of many features which includes indoor amusement for children, retail therapy for the shopaholic and cinema halls.

Other features also include gymnasium, medical center, multi-purpose hall, ATM galleries, rooftop swimming pool, Helipad, Cafe and restaurants, banking hall and others.

