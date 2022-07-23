President Muhammadu Buhari has said the outcome of recent governorship elections shows his commitment to violence-free and credible polls.

According to him, the elections in Anambra, Osun and Ekiti States have proven that.

Buhari stated this, on Friday, when he received a delegation from Nasarawa led by the Governor of the State, Abdullahi Sule, in Abuja.

The President noted that his desire is to bequeath “an irreversible political process” that will be “democratic and acceptable” to Nigerians.

“Recent elections in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun are proof of my administration’s irreversible commitment to credible and violence-free polls in Nigeria,” he said.

“This is also why I made sure I signed the new electoral act. We will always be committed to the tenets of the rule of law.

“On the issue of credible, free and fair elections in the country, I have always reassured my listeners both at home and abroad, my personal desire and indeed the priority of this administration is to bequeath to our nation an irreversible political process that continues to be both democratic and acceptable to the people.

“My desire for our nation is that the 2023 elections should clearly mark the commencement of the institutional strength of our electoral body in conducting acceptable, credible and violence-free elections,” he added.



https://dailypost.ng/2022/07/22/recent-governorship-polls-proved-my-commitment-to-credible-elections-buhari/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related