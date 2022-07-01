Relist Nigeria As A Violator Of Religious Freedom – US Senators Write Biden

Previous Threads:
https://www.nairaland.com/5592906/religious-persecution-us-places-nigeria#85099141 (US adds Nigeria to the list)
https://www.nairaland.com/6854883/religious-persecution-us-delists-nigeria (US delists Nigeria)
The United States of America Senators, Marco Rubio and Josh Hawley have written to President Joe Biden to relist Nigeria as a ‘Country of Particular Concern’ over increasing cases of violence against Christians in the country.
Marco Rubio (R-Florida)
Josh Hawley (R-Missouri)
Mike Braun (R-Indiana)
Tom Cotton(R-Arkansas)
Jim Inhofe (R-Oklahoma)