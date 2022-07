I was working in a hotel industry where was paid 20k a month as a porter in ph city and I thought I was under-paid so I sorted to leave the job hoping to get another one Asap!

Since January till now all I can see it still is still 20k job……..

Do I go back to my former company?

Or do I still keep looking?

Pls I need your advice cause my degree they waste and sapa na my neighbor!

