Remote Work: Any Hope For Non-Tech Nigerians?

I saw THIS THREAD on the frontpage and I must say the points there were very educational.

Tensazangetsu20 (I always read your username as Tetanus, lol!) and Dr Levi, I enjoyed reading your arguments.

I am curious and I gave this a good thought yesterday. Whenever we mention remote work, people only think TECH and everything that revolves around it.

Don’t get me wrong, I love tech and I remain intrigued by people in tech. They are doing something I can’t do and that is genius.

I remember when I first considered remote work, I asked a friend and he said I should go learn PROGRAMMING. I hate computers. I believe we all know our capabilities, so I was quite sure it wasn’t for me.

Some people would never be tech. I have seen people struggle with it for years. The whole tech craze reminds me of how every Nigerian in America wants to be a caregiver. Whereas there are other sectors that may not pay as high, but would pay good enough.

MY QUESTIONS ARE;

1)WHAT IS OUT THERE FOR NON-TECH PEOPLE?

2) WHAT IS A GOOD REMOTE PAY PER MONTH?

Cc: Lalasticlala

Mynd44

