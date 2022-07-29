Reno Omokri Cautions BBNaija Over Eloswag’s Subtle Campaign For Peter Obi

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, on Friday, cautioned Africa’s most popular reality TV show, BBNaija to prevent housemates from using the platform to campaign for their preferred presidential candidates.

This is coming following a subtle campaign for Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi by Head of House, Eloswag on Thursday.

Vanguard reported that Eloswag stylishly campaigned for Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed when he wore a hoodie with the inscription ‘Be obedient and useful.’

In a veiled message to complain about Eloswag’s action, Omokri who had earlier said BBNaijaS7 had distracted Obi’s supporters, said such an exhibition could polarize viewers.

Omokri, via his Twitter handle, said: Dear @BBNaija, Your show is much watched in Nigeria. It is beneficial to be apolitical. Actions on the programme can polarise viewers, which is something that may have real world implications. Perhaps you may want to take greater care to forestall a reoccurrence.”

Some of Obi’s followers on Twitter had reacted to his comment, displaying displeasure on Friday.

@Wisdom90601417 tweeted, “No dey disguise. Say you want them to disqualify the young man who wore a branded hoodie of “Be obedient and useful”. Witch hunting is bad oga.”

“If it were about Atiku, would you say the same? I don’t take anyone staying abroad and talking about Nigeria serious, including you, Mr. Reno,” @kalutobest reacted.

“What he doesn’t know is that after PO in terms of probability of winning, it’s now BAT afterwards, Atiku, @israeldejiii. “But people like Reno would keep on deceiving Atiku that he can win till he wastes money on an election they know he can’t win.”

@GOODLUCKUMEDA said, “You once said the Obidients will be watching @BBNaija. Now that the show has started and forget about Peter Obi; now someone has decided to be Obidiently Yusful, You still have an issue?”

“Had it been it was Atiku one of the housemates (who) wore to the show, your words would be different? You probably (would) be singing (the) praise of support for the dude, the fact that you and your candidate lost to capture the heart of people even in a National show. You should be ashamed sir,” @iamdammybee added.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/07/reno-omokri-cautions-bbnaija-over-eloswags-subtle-campaign-for-peter-obi/

